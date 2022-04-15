Advertise With Us
Awarding-winning Venice dance couple stuck in Peru because of visa issues

Dance couple trying to get back to the Suncoast from Peru.
Dance couple trying to get back to the Suncoast from Peru.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The award-winning dance team of Julliana Villacorta and Karlos Vasquez are trying to dance their way back to the Suncoast. The pair represents the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Venice. They are now unable to get out of Peru.

“I always try to see everything in a good way, so many times I feel very frustrated that I can’t do anything with the current circumstances,” said Vasquez.

The couple have a special one-year visa for entertainers. They went back to Peru to have their visa stamped but it was denied. They are having issues getting this processed through the U.S. Embassy in Peru.

“It is a very uncomfortable situation, a lot of people are very sad with what is happening with them because they are such a good couple,” said Enrique Curi, Owner of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Venice. “They are great professionals and we’ve been trying to do everything very legal.”

The couple does have a lawyer to hopefully speed up the process. They not only want to get back to their dance competitions in the U.S., but also teaching dance to students at the studio they love in Venice.

“This is frustrating because many people are waiting for us,” said Villacorta.

Villacorta and Vasquez would like to get back to the United States for a dance competition happening later this month. That’s scheduled to take place on April 23rd in New Orleans.

