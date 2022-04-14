Warm and humid today with rain chances back in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will remain the main driver of our weather today but its impact will lessen. The high is being chipped away by a cold front that has stalled to our north. That front will fire off storms in the panhandle of the state today and then the storms will fade out in far Gulf waters before ever getting close to us.

We will see a few clouds from the storm blow off, but that’s it. Showers that we get today will form inland in response to increasing humidity, heat and sea breezes.

The humidity will remain high for several days and rain chances inland will remain in the forecast into the next workweek. The showers that form will be mostly east of the interstate and the coast should remain dry. Monday of next week the rain chances will increase as the front helping to produce our showers will push south of us. As the front moves south some drier air will move in.

