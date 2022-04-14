Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Warm and humid today with rain chances back in the forecast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will remain the main driver of our weather today but its impact will lessen. The high is being chipped away by a cold front that has stalled to our north. That front will fire off storms in the panhandle of the state today and then the storms will fade out in far Gulf waters before ever getting close to us.

We will see a few clouds from the storm blow off, but that’s it. Showers that we get today will form inland in response to increasing humidity, heat and sea breezes.

The humidity will remain high for several days and rain chances inland will remain in the forecast into the next workweek. The showers that form will be mostly east of the interstate and the coast should remain dry. Monday of next week the rain chances will increase as the front helping to produce our showers will push south of us. As the front moves south some drier air will move in.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Oxendine
Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case
Mixon Farm Stand
Mixon Fruit Farms selling acres of land to expand business
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
Oscar Juan Molina
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight

Latest News

FILE - This March 4, 1946, file photo shows Jackie Robinson of the Montreal Royals baseball...
Tampa Bay Rays celebrate Jackie Robinson day with community project
Felon sentenced after holding gun in Instagram video
Dick Vitale is cancer free
ESPN’s Vitale rings bell in celebration of being cancer free
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, local softshell clams are displayed at a Portland,...
Sarasota Bay Watch set to release 120,000 clams into the bay
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual