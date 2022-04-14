Trial date for Petito civil suit against Laundries set for July 2023

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A date has been set for a jury trial in the lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito against the parents of her fiancée, Brian Laundrie.

In an order filed Wednesday, Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll ordered the trial to begin July 7, 2023, at the South County Courthouse in Venice. The trial is expected to last three days.

The case may be settled before then, however. Christopher and Roberta Laundrie have filed a motion for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Gabby and Brian were on a cross-county journey last year, documenting the trip on social media, when Gabby suddenly disappeared Aug. 25. Brian returned home -- alone -- to North Port.

In September, Petito’s body was found in a remote area in a national park in Wyoming. The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation, but the lawsuit also claims that Gabby also suffered blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

Brian Laundrie disappeared Sept. 17. His remains were eventually found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his home, and the cause of death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Suit seeks damages

The civil lawsuit alleges Christopher and Roberta Laundrie knew their son had killed their daughter and said nothing; and were conspiring to help him flee. It asks for damages for pain and suffering, accusing the couple of acting “with great malice or great indifference to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt.”

The suit also claims the Laundries refusal to divulge any information about their daughter’s death “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

In a motion to dismiss the suit filed in March, the Laundries argue they were simply exercising their constitutional right to not talk to law enforcement or Petito’s parents.

The Laundries also dispute the lawsuit’s claim they “exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

Petito lawyer responds

In a response to the motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, attorney Patrick Reilly described the Laundries’ position as “disgusting.”

“Defendants incredulously suggest the plaintiff’s complaint does not allege, let alone factually support, that the emotional distress was ‘severe.’ This is an ironic suggestion, given the defendants themselves experienced the same emotional distress when their son was missing,” he argued in the motion.

“For the defendants to suggest that the plaintiff’s grief and mental suffering was not severe is disingenuous and frankly disgusting.”

He also suggests the Laundries’ refusal to provide information to Gabby’s parents does not fall under First and Forth Amendment protections, pointing out there is nothing in the lawsuit suggesting they are under investigation. “While they may have chosen to say nothing, they have no constitutional right under the circumstances herein to remain silent.”

