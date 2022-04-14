Tampa native speaks with ABC7 about his connection to Titanic on 110th anniversary of sinking

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Titanic sank 110 years ago Thursday on April 14, 1912.

The story is well known: the band played until the end and there weren’t enough lifeboats. 1500 people died in the ensuing chaos, many freezing to death in the ice cold water. The story has captured the imagination of many, including Tampa native Mike Harris. Sarasota Media Roundtable hosted Harris for its monthly luncheon.

Harris is an explorer, historian and documentary filmmaker. He is also one of the founders of the Titanic exhibit in Orlando, Fla and producer of the documentary “The Search for the Titanic” featuring legendary actor Orson Welles.

In the 1980s, Harris decided to head an expedition to the Titanic, but he kept running into problems. One was that the Titanic was proving nearly impossible to find in the vast darkness of the north Atlantic.

“After I produced ‘The Deadly Fathoms’... then I found out the Titanic is at 15,000 feet and I didn’t have the experience to do that,” said Harris.

it was also going to cost a lot of money, but Harris successfully raised the funds for a joint mission courtesy of Texas oil tycoon Jack Grimm.

The pair came EXTREMELY close to the wreck site, but at the time, it was unknown that the ship had broken in half. It was later realized they had crossed between the bow and the stern during one scan of the area and had caught the bow and stern of the wreckage on sonar. They hadn’t realized it at the time.

On Harris and Grimm’s crew, was a young oceanographer named Dr. Robert Ballard. Ballard would eventually be the person who discovered the wreck site in 1985.

Harris’ newest passion is the search for what happened to Amelia Earhart. He has conducted many interviews with officials and has visited islands near her plane’s last known location. You can purchase his books on Amazon by clicking here.

