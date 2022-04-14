Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lead DeSoto Heritage Parade

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade is always a big event on the Suncoast, but for football fans, this year’s parade might be a little more special.

Parade organizers announced Wednesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization has been named as the grand marshal for the parade in downtown Bradenton set for Saturday, April 30, starting at 7 p.m.

There was no word on which players if any, were going to be on hand.

Officially, a team spokesman confirmed to ABC7 late Wednesday only the team mascot -- Captain Fear -- and a few cheerleaders are slated to be in the parade, but said there could always be last-minute additions.

The parade, featuring over 150 entries, draws decorated floats and bead-throwing krewes from throughout the United States and Canada and is billed as one of the largest parades in Florida.

The Buccaneers are coming off a winning season in 2021, coming up short in their Super Bowl title defense with a last-second loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

This year’s Heritage Festival activities begin this Friday, April 15, with the DeSoto Children’s Parade, starting at Sutton Park in Palmetto.

The festival’s Dinner and Coronation Ball will be held Friday, April 29 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

The main event, the DeSoto Grand Parade begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, starting at Manatee High School and following a 2.5-mile route through downtown Bradenton.

The Hernando De Soto Historical Society, Inc. is a nonprofit community organization that celebrates the historical significance of Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto’s landing near the mouth of the Manatee River in May 1539. The Society supports various local charities, provides college scholarships, funds a cultural museum in downtown Bradenton, and maintains a sister city relationship with Barcarrota, Spain.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.