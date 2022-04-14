Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast law enforcement to take part in Special Olympics Torch Run

Several Suncoast law enforcement agencies will participate in the run.
Several Suncoast law enforcement agencies will participate in the run.(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers from both North Port Police and Sarasota Police will take part in the Florida Special Olympics Torch Run Friday.

More than 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay throughout Florida. Officers and civilian runners will join more than 300 Florida law enforcement agencies in the statewide torch run to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

North Port Police will be taking part in the Special Olympics Torch Run beginning at 7 a.m. NPPD will be running down U.S. 41 starting at around 7a.m. and finishing up at Ortiz Blvd.

In 2022, members of the Sarasota Police Department will once again take to the streets of the City of Sarasota after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The Sarasota Police Department will receive the torch from members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of Paradise Plaza Publix, 3825 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 15.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department will run the torch on a route that includes two legs: The first leg will take the torch north on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), past the split with North Washington Boulevard, and continue north with a right turn on Adams Lane ending at the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane.

The second leg will take the torch from Adams Lane, north on East Avenue to Main Street, and then travel west on Main Street through downtown Sarasota to the Unconditional Surrender statue at the Bayfront.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies will also be involved in the run.

