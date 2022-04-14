Sarasota Police, SCSO deputies honored for efforts in active shooter incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police honored several units and deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office who helped them in an active shooter situation last July.

The preliminary investigation has shown a recently fired employee of the condo at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive went back to the building in an attempt to hurt a man living there. The individuals who called 911 advised that a subject was in possession of a firearm and was actively shooting on the premises.

Upon arrival, Officers observed 20 gunshots emanating from the condominium building and took immediate action, entering the premises to search for the suspect.

The man and a woman fled from the condo as the former employee fired multiple shots at them before going to a parking garage and firing multiple rounds into two unoccupied vehicles. The man and woman were able to escape without serious injury.

The former employee barricaded himself inside a condo until officers found him just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. He was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police officers called in the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Air One Unit to help out and they credit them with ensuring the safety of officers on the ground in this incdient.

“As the incident unfolded, every officer remained calm and focused on the situation at hand. For this, the Sarasota Police Department is proud to present the members of Patrol Shift 2A, SWAT Team, Emergency Response Team, Crisis Negotiations Unit, and Intelligence Unit with a Unit Citation,” reads a post from SPD. “ And we appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with our agency during events such as this. For their assistance, the Sarasota Police Department presents the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Air One also with a Unit Citation.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.