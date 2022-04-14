Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. with identity of shooting suspect.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a homicide Wednesday night in Hillsborough County.

Oscar Juan Molina, 44, is wanted in the fatal shooting, The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say a fight broke out around 10 p.m. at Twilight Zone Liquor on State Road 60 in Plant City.

The altercation spilled out into the parking lot and shots were fired. A deputy nearby on an unrelated call heard the shots and rushed to the scene.

The deputy saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot that soon crashed on State Road 60 just over the Hillsborough-Polk County line.

The deputy found one man in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found a second victim in a field next to the bar. That victim was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking for Molina, who may be traveling in a 2016 black Dodge Charger. Molina is described as a white Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall, medium build, with a goatee and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If anyone knows who the shooter may be or any details involving this case, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

