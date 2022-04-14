Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first round of migrants bused from Texas to Washington, D.C. arrived at Union Station on Wednesday, with a second arriving early Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started this voluntary transfer of immigrants as a way to blast the Biden administration’s border policies.

Abbott, a Republican, issued a statement saying his state shouldn’t have to “bear the burden of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our border.”

Officials from Catholic Charities D.C. were on hand to meet the migrants and offered assistance, including food and medical care.

So far, there’s been no comment from either the Department of Homeland Security or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning. (WUSA via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Oxendine
Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case
Mixon Farm Stand
Mixon Fruit Farms selling acres of land to expand business
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
Oscar Juan Molina
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight

Latest News

Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say
FILE - This March 4, 1946, file photo shows Jackie Robinson of the Montreal Royals baseball...
Tampa Bay Rays celebrate Jackie Robinson day with community project
Felon sentenced after holding gun in Instagram video
Dick Vitale is cancer free
ESPN’s Vitale rings bell in celebration of being cancer free
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, local softshell clams are displayed at a Portland,...
Sarasota Bay Watch set to release 120,000 clams into the bay