Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case

Makayla Oxendine
Makayla Oxendine(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
MANATEE COUTNY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Detectives are looking for an individual in connection with an investigation.

Officials are searching for Makayla Oxendine, 16, of Bradenton in reference to case they are currently working on, but they didn’t specify which case.

Oxendine has been known to stay at a residence in the 6400 block of 2nd Avenue NE, Bradenton.

Anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

