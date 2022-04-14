Lightning strikes caught on camera from orbit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - A weather satellite captured a mesmerizing series of lightning strikes Wednesday as a large storm system moved across the Deep South.

The GOESEast satellite watched severe thunderstorms sweep across the region. The satellite’s Geostationary Lightning Mapper (#GLM) also detected lots of #lightning flashes.

Yesterday, #GOESEast watched severe thunderstorms sweep across the Deep South. The satellite's Geostationary Lightning Mapper (#GLM) also detected lots of #lightning flashes. pic.twitter.com/xU5jWLRb4O — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.