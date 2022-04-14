Advertise With Us
Lightning strikes caught on camera from orbit

NOAA satellite captures lightning strikes
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - A weather satellite captured a mesmerizing series of lightning strikes Wednesday as a large storm system moved across the Deep South.

The GOESEast satellite watched severe thunderstorms sweep across the region. The satellite’s Geostationary Lightning Mapper (#GLM) also detected lots of #lightning flashes.

