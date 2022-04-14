Advertise With Us
Emergency rent assistance program near one-year anniversary

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program has disbursed more than $10 million in the past year, the agency announced Thursday.

As the program approaches its one-year anniversary in May, it has helped nearly 900 families stay in their homes or obtain funds to move into new rentals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of our program’s ability to continue to provide assistance directly to those in our community throughout the last year,” said the project’s manager Laurel Varnell.

Eligible households may receive up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance as long as the applicant remains eligible and funding is available.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program launched May 5, 2021, after receiving funding from the U.S. Treasury Department. In the first three months after applications opened, the program provided more than $1 million in rent and utility assistance.

Now, the program averages around $250,000 disbursed every week.

Since the launch, ERAP’s staff of application reviewers and program ambassadors, working in close collaboration with the Sarasota County’s Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office, have worked thousands of hours to assist with the disbursal of a total $10 million so far.

“The dedication of the ERAP staff has shown is part of why this program is so successful. They work tirelessly to try and get assistance out as quickly as possible,” said Varnell.

To be eligible, renting households must be located in Sarasota County, be at or below 80% area median income (AMI), have a demonstrated financial impact during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic (March 13, 2020-present, and facing homelessness or housing instability.

Rental assistance provided to an eligible household should not be duplicative of any other federally funded rental assistance provided to such household.

Sarasota County is currently accepting applications and will process applications in the order in which they were received.

To learn more about ERAP, how to apply and the program ambassadors, visit scgov.net/rent or call 941-861-RENT.

