Charlotte County searching for alleged suspicious person

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a parent on Monday, April 11, regarding a suspicious person.

The alleged incident occurred in the area of Nuremburg and Rampart Blvd. The parent told investigators that a suspicious white male described to have blonde hair, roughly in his 20′s, chased her daughter after she got off the bus.

Detectives have been thoroughly investigating this incident and will continue to follow any leads.

Anyone with information can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or by utilizing our free mobile app.

