Allegiant begins non-stop flight from SRQ to Austin

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday, Allegiant began its service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

Allegiant has announced that it will offer one-way fares on the new routes as low as $33.

“We’re thrilled to offer vacationers in Sarasota a way to connect to the vibrant music, arts and culture in Austin,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We believe Austin’s fast-growing market will be a popular destination for leisure travelers who want affordable, convenient flights without layovers or connections.

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Sarasota-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

Some restrictions apply.

