Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Allegiant begins non-stop flight from SRQ to Austin

Generic Allegiant Air.
Generic Allegiant Air.(WNEM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday, Allegiant began its service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas. 

Allegiant has announced that it will offer one-way fares on the new routes as low as $33.

“We’re thrilled to offer vacationers in Sarasota a way to connect to the vibrant music, arts and culture in Austin,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We believe Austin’s fast-growing market will be a popular destination for leisure travelers who want affordable, convenient flights without layovers or connections.

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Sarasota-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

Some restrictions apply.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Oxendine
Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case
Mixon Farm Stand
Mixon Fruit Farms selling acres of land to expand business
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
Oscar Juan Molina
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight

Latest News

FILE - This March 4, 1946, file photo shows Jackie Robinson of the Montreal Royals baseball...
Tampa Bay Rays celebrate Jackie Robinson day with community project
Felon sentenced after holding gun in Instagram video
Dick Vitale is cancer free
ESPN’s Vitale rings bell in celebration of being cancer free
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, local softshell clams are displayed at a Portland,...
Sarasota Bay Watch set to release 120,000 clams into the bay
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual