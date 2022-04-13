Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Upgrades to Venice’s Venezia Park complete

Upgrades to the park include a walking trail, pedestrian crosswalks, new picnic tables and...
Upgrades to the park include a walking trail, pedestrian crosswalks, new picnic tables and benches.(City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venezia Park improvement project on Nassau Street in Venice has been completed.

Upgrades to the park include the installation of a 6-foot-wide asphalt walking trail throughout the park, landscaping, accessible curb ramps, pedestrian crosswalks, and the addition of five new ADA-compliant picnic tables and four benches.

The children’s playground has also been recently updated.

The project design started in September 2020 and involved extensive input from the public. Construction took about six months, costing $244,000. Funding for the project came from park impact fees.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Oxendine
Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
Oscar Juan Molina
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
Tatiana Power
South Florida woman gets 12 years prison for ‘child modeling’

Latest News

gf
Gone Fishin' - April 14, 2022
nyc
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect in court
awards
Golden Herald Awards
local jobs
Sarasota Chamber's 1st Business & Community Marketplace - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 14, 2022