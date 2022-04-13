Upgrades to Venice’s Venezia Park complete

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venezia Park improvement project on Nassau Street in Venice has been completed.

Upgrades to the park include the installation of a 6-foot-wide asphalt walking trail throughout the park, landscaping, accessible curb ramps, pedestrian crosswalks, and the addition of five new ADA-compliant picnic tables and four benches.

The children’s playground has also been recently updated.

The project design started in September 2020 and involved extensive input from the public. Construction took about six months, costing $244,000. Funding for the project came from park impact fees.

