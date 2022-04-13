Advertise With Us
Teen student charged with sexual assault, attempted murder in alleged attack on his teacher

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his...
Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is being tried as an adult after an alleged attack on his teacher.(Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A judge on Tuesday set a competency hearing for a student accused of sexual assault and attempted murder of a Las Vegas teacher.

The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, KVVU reported.

According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Martinez Garcia faces 15 felony charges in connection with the incident. He was initially facing six felony charges. However, Wolfson confirmed Monday that an additional nine felony charges were added.

His charges range from kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault and more. He is being charged as an adult.

In court Tuesday, his lawyer requested that he be evaluated for competency, so a judge suspended a preliminary hearing until that evaluation. The competency hearing was set for May 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Bail for Martinez Garcia remains at $500,000, under the condition of high-electronic monitoring and no contact with the victim.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred Thursday at Eldorado High School.

An investigation by the department’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a student entered to talk about his grades. At some point, police say, the teen suspect became violent and began punching the teacher. Police said he strangled her until she lost consciousness.

After that, authorities said the suspect fled the classroom after the attack, and the victim was later found by another school employee. Police were able to identify the suspect, and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody.

According to police, the teacher, who has not been identified, is still recovering.

