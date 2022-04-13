Starting Thursday, rain will be back in the Suncoast forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We remain warm and dry today but that is about to change. An approaching low pressure area and cold front will trigger an outbreak of tornados and severe thunderstorms today for the Deep South and Lower Mississippi Valley.

That system pulls away but drags a cold front into north Florida that stalls. Bits of upper-air energy will dive south and bring stormy weather to the Deep South along that stalled front Friday.

All of this weather will help chip away at the strength of the high pressure ridge that brought us our fair-weather skies. Humidity will increase and the air will become increasingly muggy for us on the Suncoast as we move closer to the weekend.

By tomorrow the high will be weak enough that the heat of the day and the afternoon sea breeze will help trigger the possibility of an inland shower or two. This pattern will repeat itself each afternoon into the weekend with the likely hood that areas east of the interstate may get the afternoon thunderstorms.

