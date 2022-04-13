Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Starting Thursday, rain will be back in the Suncoast forecast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We remain warm and dry today but that is about to change. An approaching low pressure area and cold front will trigger an outbreak of tornados and severe thunderstorms today for the Deep South and Lower Mississippi Valley.

That system pulls away but drags a cold front into north Florida that stalls. Bits of upper-air energy will dive south and bring stormy weather to the Deep South along that stalled front Friday.

All of this weather will help chip away at the strength of the high pressure ridge that brought us our fair-weather skies. Humidity will increase and the air will become increasingly muggy for us on the Suncoast as we move closer to the weekend.

By tomorrow the high will be weak enough that the heat of the day and the afternoon sea breeze will help trigger the possibility of an inland shower or two. This pattern will repeat itself each afternoon into the weekend with the likely hood that areas east of the interstate may get the afternoon thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Oxendine
Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
Oscar Juan Molina
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
Tatiana Power
South Florida woman gets 12 years prison for ‘child modeling’

Latest News

gf
Gone Fishin' - April 14, 2022
nyc
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect in court
awards
Golden Herald Awards
local jobs
Sarasota Chamber's 1st Business & Community Marketplace - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 14, 2022