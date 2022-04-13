Advertise With Us
SRQ sees a million passengers in first three months of 2022

(Shane Battis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to set passenger records, posting big numbers last month, the Sarasota Airport Authority announced Wednesday.

In March, 442,846 passengers traveled through SRQ, the most ever in a single month.

More than 1 million passengers -- 1,085,500 to be exact -- have come and gone through the airport since the beginning of the year.

“The demand to live, work and vacation in our community has exploded, and we are seeing the repercussions of this,” airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo said.

The airport has recently increased aircraft fuel storage, expanded its screening checkpoint, adding additional parking lots, and opening more food and beverage concessions.

“For 2022, we expect to break ground on over $150 million in construction projects including a new five-gate terminal,” Piccolo said.

The latest addition to SRQ’s schedule is Allegiant Air’s nonstop service to Austin, Texas, on April 14. A new airline, Breeze Airways, will start service at SRQ with nonstop flights to Hartford, Connecticut June 4.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

