Sarasota County will not use taxpayer funds as incentive for Rumble

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Commissioners have ended an economic incentive program that could have given more than $800,000 to a controversial social media platform moving its headquarters to Longboat Key.

The county’s Economic Development Incentive Fund gave rebates to companies who intended to create high-paying jobs in the county. After a discussion at a commission meeting Tuesday, it was decided the program, which began when unemployment numbers were much higher, was no longer needed.

“I think everybody who wants a job can find one or two or three, whatever you need,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.

“I don’t think we need that program locally,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said. “I think people want to come here.”

The commission went to some lengths to not specifically mention Rumble, an online video platform that is setting up its U.S. headquarters in Longboat Key.

Rumble, like YouTube, lets users upload video content. It has been criticized for leaning toward right-wing content, including RT -- formally called Russia Today -- a Russian state-controlled international television network.

Most streaming platforms has removed the outlet since Russia invaded Ukraine. Sarasota County residents started a petition to revoke the county the rebates for Rumble.

Rumble announced last year that it planned to move to the Suncoast. “We plan to fill 20-25 new positions in Florida immediately for our U.S. headquarters, with many more planned for the future,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski.

Commissioners voted unanimously to end the incentive program.

You can watch the Commission meeting here, the conversation begins around the two-hour mark.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.