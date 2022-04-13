Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - The Love Bugs!

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - True or false: The University of Florida genetically engineered Love Bugs to eat mosquitoes? Find out in this story!

Spring in Florida! Love is in the air! And love bugs are in the air, very very soon!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

