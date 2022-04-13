Advertise With Us
Charlotte County jail celebrates inmates’ GED graduation

Congratulations to these young men on earning their GED.
Congratulations to these young men on earning their GED.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Donned with a cap and gown and with “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background, three proud Charlotte County inmates received their General Educational Development diploma after participating in the Charlotte County Jail education program.

To honor their achievement, the jail held a ceremony at the Charlotte County Jail on April 8.

With many inmates lacking a basic high school education, this program aims to reduce recidivism by providing opportunities for their future. While speaking with the men, who were beaming from ear to ear, they shared their excitement and were optimistic for their future.

Xavier Sanchez, who plans on attending college for software engineering after being released, stated, “I’m extremely grateful. It was a big hinderance in my life that I didn’t have an education. It made me rely on other ways, like the streets, instead of getting a job based off my education.”

Each graduate, to include Xavier Sanchez, Raul Mojica Jr., and Shann Reed, shared their gratitude and were praised by jail staff and program directors before enjoying celebratory cake.

“It’s so much more than that just an education. It’s confidence, optimism, and opportunity. Providing these young men with the skills to truly make a change and provide for themselves, and their families, says Sheriff Bill Prummell. “It takes dedication to make it to graduation day and CCSO wishes them nothing but the brightest future.”

The Charlotte County Jail education program is made possible by the hard work of many dedicated employees and volunteers who were all in attendance.

