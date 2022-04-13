Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Case against Clinton lawyer in counsel’s probe can proceed

Michael Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting.
Michael Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The criminal prosecution of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation can move forward, a judge ruled Wednesday in denying a defense bid to dismiss the case.

The ruling means Michael Sussmann, charged last year by special counsel John Durham, remains set for trial on May 16 in Washington’s federal court.

Sussmann is charged with lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting in which he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about a potential secret back channel of communications between servers of the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank. The FBI investigated the matter but ultimately found no such suspicious links.

Prosecutors allege that Sussmann misled the FBI’s then-general counsel by saying that he was not attending the meeting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually presenting the information on behalf of the Clinton campaign and a technology executive with whom he had worked.

In order to prosecute someone for a false statement, the Justice Department must prove that the statement was not only fictitious but also “material” — that is, capable of influencing a government agency’s decision-making or functions.

In this case, Durham’s team says that had the FBI known Sussmann was representing the interests of the Clinton campaign at the meeting, it would have done more to examine his motives and the reliability of his information as it considered whether to open an investigation based on the tip he provided.

Sussmann’s lawyers have argued that his ties to the Clinton campaign were already well-known to the FBI, and have rejected the idea that the full disclosure of that relationship could have meaningfully influenced the FBI’s decision to investigate or act on his tip.

U.S. District Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper said in a six-page ruling Wednesday that the dispute was ultimately up to a jury to decide.

“The battle lines thus are drawn, but the Court cannot resolve this standoff prior to trial,” Cooper wrote.

Durham, a former U.S. attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to look for government misconduct during the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016 and possible ties to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Sussmann is one of three people charged so far. The other two are Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email and received probation, and Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst and source of information for Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence operative who assembled a dossier of anti-Trump research. Danchenko was charged in November with lying to the FBI during a 2017 interview.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Oxendine
Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
Oscar Juan Molina
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
Tatiana Power
South Florida woman gets 12 years prison for ‘child modeling’

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice...
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv
The residents of one Ukrainian town facing daily Russian bombardments, fight to survive as the...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian town fights for survival amid Russian bombardment
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Tesla's Musk teases free speech in bid for Twitter
gf
Gone Fishin' - April 14, 2022