Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.

The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release.

The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosch: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies.

Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service with content audiences crave,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in the news release.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path to boost its streaming services. Last month, the company closed an $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it Amazon’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017. That acquisition was targeted to make the company better compete against Netflix and Disney+.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Oxendine
Manatee County Sheriff searching for individual in connection with case
Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog shot and killed a teen in self-defense.
Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
Oscar Juan Molina
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
Tatiana Power
South Florida woman gets 12 years prison for ‘child modeling’

Latest News

President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice...
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv
The residents of one Ukrainian town facing daily Russian bombardments, fight to survive as the...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian town fights for survival amid Russian bombardment
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Tesla's Musk teases free speech in bid for Twitter
gf
Gone Fishin' - April 14, 2022