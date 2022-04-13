41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the arrest of 41 members and associates of the “Sex Money Murder” criminal gang enterprise . Sheriff Judd also shared surveillance video of a drive-by shooting that investigators say is connected to gang activities.

The investigation was initiated in March of 2021 when, based on information obtained from historical on-going criminal investigations, detectives uncovered an extensive criminal network associated with the Sex Money Murder gang.

Out of the 41 identified during the investigation, 12 are charged with racketeering for their role in directing members in organized criminal activity, such as illegal drug sales, robberies, introduction of contraband into prisons, conspiracy to commit murder, and coordinated attacks on other gang members.

The RICO charges are first degree felonies punishable as a life felony based upon specific provisions. In some cases, criminal gang members were in the Florida state prison system or in the county jail conducting and coordinating gang business.

The 41 suspects are charged with a total of 121 felonies and 40 misdemeanors. The suspects’ previous criminal histories include 1,147 felonies, 161 misdemeanors, and 205 felony convictions; an average of 28 felonies, 4 misdemeanors, and 5 felony convictions each.

“All you need to know about this gang is in its title: Sex Money Murder. We are not going to put up with these gangs brazenly coordinating and committing crimes in our communities. They are an organized criminal enterprise, ruthlessly focused on violence, theft, fraud, and profiting from the human misery and violence of the illegal drug trade. Our message to other gang members in Polk County and throughout Florida: don’t throw your life away on gangs. If you do, we will catch you, and you will go to prison for a long, long time,”Grady Judd, Sheriff

The investigation has been able to identify the ranking structure and numerous members of the gang, operating both inside and outside of prison and in the county jail, in Polk County, in various other areas of the state of Florida, and in North Carolina. Detectives uncovered multiple instances of coordinating crimes, directing and coordinating gang activities, recruitment of new gang members, discussing bond payments, and gang financing, including setting and collecting gang dues.

Detectives served six search warrants throughout the investigation including Lakeland, Winter Haven, Mount Dora, Orlando, and Lake City.

Illegal drugs, firearms, and currency seized:

· 21.45 Pounds of Methamphetamine

· 2,595 grams of cocaine

· 3,051 grams of cannabis

· 249 grams of MDMA

· 719 grams of Synthetic Cannabis

· 7.86 grams of Fentanyl (one gram can kill hundreds)

· 28 grams of Mushrooms

· 8 grams of Alprazolam

· 52 grams of Oxycodone

· 1846 grams of Promethazine

· 18 firearms

· $17,514.00 in US currency

The total street value of the drugs confiscated is over $1.5 million.

