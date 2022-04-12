Woman now safe in Sarasota after escaping war in Ukraine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a long journey for Karolina Harnytska. She just arrrived to Sarasota from Ukraine on Friday. Harnytska is now staying with her sister, brother-in-law and young nephew. She describes what it’s been like living in Ukraine.

“When it all started I heard the bombing, and I was sleeping with my clothes on,” said Harnytska. “As soon as I heard the shelling, I would go and hide in the basement.”

This journey has taken Harnytska from Kyiv to Poland to Paris, through Mexico, and eventually the United States. She says she has witnessed the horrors of war firsthand.

“On my way from my house to the train station, I saw many burned cars and many ruined buildings,” said Harnytska.

Alina Kovalyk says she is so grateful to have her sister in Sarasota safe and sound.

“I’m so happy that she’s finally safe with me because it’s hard to live a normal life here when you know that you’re family is in danger,” said Kovalyk. “Now that she has come to me, I’m so happy.”

Most of their family is still in Ukraine and they are safe. There’s hope the rest of the family members can make it here too. Harnytska came here with just a small bag and some belongings. She says she plans on going back to Ukraine when the war is over.

“It was very hard to leave my home, my friends, my job and going to a different country,” said Harnytska. “But I feel safe here, I feel happy reunited with my sister and the family.”

For more information on how you can help Karolina Harnytska and her family you can go to this link https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8IOUPTgryz.

