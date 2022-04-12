Water line repair causes outage, boil notice in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Venice’s Bay Indies community are without water Tuesday because of a water line repair, the city said Tuesday.

Water service is expected to be restored by 4 p.m., the City of Venice says.

The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.

The affected areas are:

409 through 441 Bimini (odd numbered addresses only)

410 through 442 Cobia (even only)

900 through 943 W. Roseau

902 through 942 W. Sand Cay (even only)

901 through 926 W. Uplands

900 through 932 W. Trinidad

901 through 937 W. Windemere

900 through 936 Xanadu

872 through 940 Zacapa (even only)

901 through 941 W. Ybor

873 through 897 Exuma (odd only)

For more information, please call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

