Warming up for the Suncoast

Slight chance for mainly inland storms
Sarasota bay on Tuesday afternoon
Sarasota bay on Tuesday afternoon(Gordon Silver | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will again be on the rise along with the humidity on Wednesday as winds switch around to the SE and then SW near the coast later in the day. Wind speeds will be from 15 mph to start the day dropping to 10 mph during the early afternoon. We start off with mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s at the beach and mid to upper 80s away from the water.

Thursday winds will shift more to the south and southwest out ahead of a dying cold front to our north. This will bring the humidity up and make it feel a little more like summer out there. High temperatures on Thursday will top out in the upper 80s inland and mid 80s near the beaches. There will also be a few pop up showers or isolated thunderstorms mainly inland during the late afternoon and evening. Those storms should stay a way from the area beaches with a SW wind.

Friday through Easter Sunday expect more of the same with generally partly cloudy skies along with a slight chance for a few scattered storms late in the day and east of I-75 corridor. The rain chance is at 20%. Highs will be above the average which is 82 degrees. We are going to see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s for most everyone except right along the coast where the sea breeze will keep temperatures close to the average.

Only a slight chance for a shower
Only a slight chance for a shower(WWSB)

By Tuesday of next week we will see a cold front approach and bring increasing cloudiness along with a chance for a few showers and possible thunderstorms. This front will cool things off a bit with temperatures falling a little below average through Wednesday.

