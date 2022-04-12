Warm and muggy weather returns to Suncoast

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a couple of days of cooler temperatures and low humidity get ready for a change this week. With high pressure lying just east of Florida we can expect to see our winds shift more to the southeast over the next few days. This will allow temperatures to warm up well past average and the humidity to increase making it feel much warmer later this week.

Tuesday should be really nice with mostly sunny skies once again and temperatures in the low 60s to start the day. We warm into the mid 80s by the early afternoon with southeast winds at 15-10 mph.

Wednesday looks nice and warm with mostly sunny skies early on and then some increasing cloudiness later in the day becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s once again but will feel warmer with a feels like temperature in the low 90s.

Thursday we will see highs soar into the upper 80s for most while the beaches will see highs in the low to mid 80s due to the sea breeze developing during the early afternoon. There is a 20% chance for an isolated late day shower under partly cloudy skies. Winds out of the SSE at 10-15 mph.

Warm Easter Weekend Ahead (WWSB)

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with only a 20% chance for a few scattered showers and highs once again in the mid to upper 80s well above the average of 81 for this time of year.

Over the weekend look for partly cloudy skies and warm conditions continuing with highs in the upper 80s inland and low 80s on the beach.

