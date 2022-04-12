Slow increase in humidity will be noticed in a day or two

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather and continues to direct our winds out of the southeast. Blue skies may have a few more fair-weather clouds today but we should remain rain-free for several more days.

As moisture increases and temperatures warm, the chances of showers will increase. One additional ingredient -- a front -- will be added to the mix by Thursday that will begin the triggering of inland showers and thunderstorms.

The front will stall out in north Florida and help to destabilize the atmosphere. Packets of energy aloft will dive south in the atmosphere and aid in this destabilization. When combined with sea breeze, the result will be a chance of mainly inland showers each day into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.