Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Slow increase in humidity will be noticed in a day or two

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather and continues to direct our winds out of the southeast. Blue skies may have a few more fair-weather clouds today but we should remain rain-free for several more days.

As moisture increases and temperatures warm, the chances of showers will increase. One additional ingredient -- a front -- will be added to the mix by Thursday that will begin the triggering of inland showers and thunderstorms.

The front will stall out in north Florida and help to destabilize the atmosphere. Packets of energy aloft will dive south in the atmosphere and aid in this destabilization. When combined with sea breeze, the result will be a chance of mainly inland showers each day into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Beneva Road
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Updated: Officials identify victim of death investigation in Sarasota
Motorcyclist dies in south Sarasota crash
Governor Ron DeSantis
DeSantis signs bill addressing ‘fatherhood crisis’
Victor Manuel Hernandez
Wimauma man sentenced to 27 years in federal drug cases

Latest News

Florida gas prices down 10 cents from last week
Senate President Wilton Simpson, left, and Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls smile as they...
Florida Legislature gives up, asks DeSantis to draw new congressional map
Good Morning Suncoast at 6am - April 11, 2022
ABC7 News at 11pm - April 10, 2022