Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Police to participate in Special Olympics torch run Friday!

(WTVG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For more than 20 years, the Sarasota Police Department has taken part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

In 2022, members of the Sarasota Police Department will once again take to the streets of the City of Sarasota after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Officers and civilian runners will join more than 300 Florida law enforcement agencies in the statewide torch run to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

More than 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay throughout Florida.

The Sarasota Police Department will receive the torch from members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of Paradise Plaza Publix, 3825 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 15.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department will run the torch on a route that includes two legs: The first leg will take the torch north on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), past the split with North Washington Boulevard, and continue north with a right turn on Adams Lane ending at the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane.

The second leg will take the torch from Adams Lane, north on East Avenue to Main Street, and then travel west on Main Street through downtown Sarasota to the Unconditional Surrender statue at the Bayfront.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies Alexander Perea and Michael Gardiner spoke to ABC7 about how an unlikely team came...
Manatee County deputies and civilians helped rescue woman trapped in car
Sheriff Grady Judd holds a press conference on the Sex Money Murder gang
41 arrested in ‘Sex Money Murder’ sting operation, including some from Polk County
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
*
Dramatic ride rescue caught on camera
Love Bugs
Discovering the Suncoast - The Love Bugs!

Latest News

NOAA satellite captures hundreds of lightning strikes inside storm
NOAA satellite captures lightning strikes
Tatiana Power
South Florida woman gets 12 years prison for ‘child modeling’
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Murder suspect still at large after Plant City shooting
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday April 14
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Thursday April 14
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
Warm and humid today with rain chances back in the forecast