Sarasota man helping transport refugees out of Ukraine and supplies into the war-torn country

By Rick Adams
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 22-year-old Andy Roman of Sarasota is helping Ukrainians in a big way. He was in Ukraine for a few weeks recently and is going back on May 2nd. Roman is driving refugees out of Ukraine and delivering much needed supplies into the country.

“I couldn’t not help, I was tired of sharing links on Facebook, a couple of days into the war I decided to get on a plane,” said Roman. “I love Ukraine, it’s a beautiful country, they love freedom, they’re wonderful people.”

Roman is a Ukrainian-American and currently has family members in Ukraine. He realizes there is some danger with the work he’s doing. Roman says what he is seeing and hearing there is tragic.

“The things that people told me who were coming from these besieged cities is absolutely devastating,” said Roman. “Just horror stories, loss of family members, their houses being destroyed, their entire lives being destroyed right in front of them.”

Roman currently has a fundraiser through his website and GoFundMe page. He’s looking to purchase three more vans to help with refugees and supplies. Roman has partnered with two churches in Ukraine and one in the Czech Republic.

“I can drive more supplies in, there are plenty of supplies at the Polish border and not enough people to bring them in,” said Roman. “So if we could have three more vans, we can make a huge difference in so many people’s lives.”

For more information on how you can help you can log onto UkrainianPeace.org or click on this link https://gofund.me/058340c2.

