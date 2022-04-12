Man impersonates cop to get Wendy’s discount

BUNNELL, Fla. (WWSB) - A man in Flagler County was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after demanding a police discount at a fast food restaurant, authorities said.

Police in Bunnell, Florida, responded to a report of a disturbance at a Wendy’s restaurant April 11. Witnesses say Jesse Stover demanded to be given a law enforcement discount for his food.

Stover was asked by the manager to provide identification. He quickly flashed a badge to employees but the manager refused to discount the meal. During the argument, Stover told Wendy’s staff he was an undercover DEA agent.

Investigators say Stover was a regular customer for more than two years and often demanded the discount. Stover was placed under arrest. While being searched, police found a badge resembling a police shield, reading “Concealed Weapons Permit” in his wallet.

Stover was booked into the Flagler County Jail.

Police say the suspect used this fake badge to trick a restaurant into giving him a police discount. (Bunnell Police Department)

