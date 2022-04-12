Guide dog changes career paths but continues to help others

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After an injury derailed the career path of Sophie, a two-year-old yellow lab training to be a guide dog, she will continue her mission to help others.

Sophie was bred at Palmetto’s Southeastern Guide Dogs to become a service dog. However, a small problem with her optic nerve prevented her from being able to serve.

Carol Sanders and her family adopted Sophie, but Sanders knew the dog still needed to fulfill her mission to help others.

Because of COVID-19, visitors to Serenity Place, the behavioral health unit at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital have been restricted. Nurses know patients need visitors to help with recovery and if humans can’t visit, perhaps man’s best friend can fill the void.

“Visitors help with healing and reduce the anxiety of being in the hospital. Our patients all test negative for COVID-19 before they can be admitted and because they are in group settings we have to take extra precautions. We needed a way to still include visitors and that’s when Sophie came to the rescue,” said Janice McKendrick, MSN, RN Director of Behavioral Health at Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Sophie and her owner visit the unit once or twice a week.

On a recent visit, Sophie worked her way around the group therapy room snuggling with patients, giving out kisses and pausing for back rubs.

“Sophie couldn’t be a service dog, so she had a career change. As soon as we pull into the parking lot of the hospital her tail starts wagging,” said Sophie’s owner Carol Sanders.

Therapy sessions often pause when Sophie comes in, but she leaves the room full of laughter and smiles for the patients. Despite her medical condition, Sophie is still able to help.

Her owner says Sophie continues to serve and make others happy.

