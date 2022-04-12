Florida gas prices down 10 cents from last week

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices fell again last week, the lowest they’ve been in a month, according to the AAA.

Monday’s state average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.07 per gallon and falling. The state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, and 31 cents less than the record high established this time last month.

“Gas prices are following the downward trend set by falling crude oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Last month, the United States pledged to release 180 million barrels of oil over the next six months. The United States’ allies in the International Energy Agency have since committed another 60 million barrels. This amounts to 1.3 million barrels per day. The gap left by Russian oil is reportedly around 3 million barrels per day.

On Monday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $94.29 per barrel. That’s the lowest price since February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. Unless oil prices rebound, this downward trend should enable gas prices to continue moving lower this week.

Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. - $4.07 per gallon

Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up - $61 for a full 15-gallon tank

2022 High - $4.38 per gallon

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon

2022 U.S. Oil Price High - $123.70 per barrel

2021 U.S. Oil Price High - $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.27), Fort Lauderdale ($4.18), Naples ($4.16)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.84), Pensacola ($3.89), Panama City ($3.91)

