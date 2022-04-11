Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Wimauma man sentenced to 27 years in federal drug cases

Victor Manuel Hernandez
Victor Manuel Hernandez(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Victor Manuel Hernandez, 22, of Wimauma, has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for a narcotics conspiracy broken up by Sarasota Police and federal agencies.

Hernandez was convicted of dealing in methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, as well as for being a felon in possession of multiple firearms. Hernandez had pleaded guilty on July 27, 2021.

According to court documents, between on or about July 18, 2019, through February 12, 2021, Hernandez conspired with others to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

On July 18, 2019, a confidential source spoke with Hernandez on the phone and ordered a kilogram of methamphetamine. The two agreed to meet that day and the source traveled to an apartment complex and parked.

Soon thereafter, a Dodge Charger pulled in next to the informant’s vehicle. As agents approached the car, Hernandez got out of the car and attempted to flee but was ultimately apprehended.

Upon searching the car, agents found approximately 978 grams of methamphetamine. Hernandez then took agents to his residence, where he led them to additional drugs: approximately 800 grams of heroin and approximately 4 kilograms of additional methamphetamine. Hernandez also had 13 guns and assorted ammunition inside the house.

Hernandez had been previously convicted of a felony, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As such, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

