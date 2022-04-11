Warm up starts today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure keeps its hold on the forecast today as a southeast wind blows most of the day. This combination will start a warm-up for the Suncoast that will take us back into the 80s.

The airmass will continue to stay dry and for the next three days, and rain stays out of our forecast. Humidity will remain comfortable even if our temperatures are warmer. By Wednesday we will see temperatures in the upper 80s inland. Expect a sea breeze each day keeping the coast a bit cooler.

Humidity will slowly increase and by the end of the work week, or even before, it will feel muggy to most of us. The combination of the rising moisture in the air, the sea breeze, and an approaching front that stalls to the north will cause a small chance for showers to increase as we move into the weekend. Most of the showers will fall inland.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.