Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Police to participate in Special Olympics torch run

(WTVG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For more than 20 years, the Sarasota Police Department has taken part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

In 2022, members of the Sarasota Police Department will once again take to the streets of the City of Sarasota after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Officers and civilian runners will join more than 300 Florida law enforcement agencies in the statewide torch run to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

More than 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay throughout Florida.

The Sarasota Police Department will receive the torch from members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of Paradise Plaza Publix, 3825 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 15.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department will run the torch on a route that includes two legs: The first leg will take the torch north on Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41), past the split with North Washington Boulevard, and continue north with a right turn on Adams Lane ending at the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane.

The second leg will take the torch from Adams Lane, north on East Avenue to Main Street, and then travel west on Main Street through downtown Sarasota to the Unconditional Surrender statue at the Bayfront.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong push for the no sit and lie ordinance for downtown Sarasota.
Ordinance to keep people from sitting and lying down on sidewalks in downtown Sarasota
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Beneva Road
Scrapyard fire burns in Palmetto
Michael Marolla
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man with ‘drugs, guns and a gator’
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July

Latest News

Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Florida Missing Child Alert activated for 16-year-old, 11-month-old from Marion County
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FWC releases update on Avian Flu deaths among state’s bird population
Motorcyclist dies in south Sarasota crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Renaissance Charter School in...
Florida has third highest number of school book ban incidents