Sarasota man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Sarasota last weekend.
The shooting occurred Saturday just after 11:30 a.m. at a residence on Britannia Road in Sarasota . According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Saladine Monroe, 41, has been charged with Homicide and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
Investigators say this was an isolated incident.
The deceased victim in this case, a 47-year-old male, will not be identified. His family has opted into privacy rights via Marsy’s Law.
