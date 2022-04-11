Sarasota man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Sarasota last weekend.

The shooting occurred Saturday just after 11:30 a.m. at a residence on Britannia Road in Sarasota . According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Saladine Monroe, 41, has been charged with Homicide and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident.

The deceased victim in this case, a 47-year-old male, will not be identified. His family has opted into privacy rights via Marsy’s Law.

