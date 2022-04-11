Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pickpockets steal dozens of phones at Florida music festival

(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Patrons attending a South Florida music festival may have gone home with some things missing.

Police officers in Fort Lauderdale said Saturday that they arrested three men for pickpocketing cell phones from patrons at the Tortuga Music Festival.

Police officers found two dozen phones on the men, who are facing charges of grand theft. Officers were able to return 18 phones to their proper owners.

The beachside music festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park included appearances by musical artists Morgan Wallen, Nelly, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Travis Tritt, among others.

Police officers “have a zero tolerance policy for victimizing festival attendees,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a statement.

ABC7 News at 6:30pm - April 9, 2022