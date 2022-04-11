Advertise With Us
Officials identify victim of death investigation in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials have released the identity of an individual found deceased in the 1600-block of Vama Drive in Sarasota.

Officials say that just before noon, deputies received the report of a deceased man lying in the mangroves.

Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section responded to the scene where they located the body of Justin King Taylor. Next of kin has been notified.

Through very preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe Taylor’s death is suspicious or involves any foul play. An official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

