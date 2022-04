SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist has been killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday in south Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened about 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Glen Meadow Drive and Forest Hills Circle.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.