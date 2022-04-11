Motorcyclist dies after crash on Beneva Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Sarasota man died Sunday of injuries after his motorcycle crashed on Beneva Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on Beneva Road at about 12:45 a.m., north of Hacienda Street when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a raised concrete curb, throwing the rider from the bike.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died later that morning, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.

