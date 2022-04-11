Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Beneva Road

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Sarasota man died Sunday of injuries after his motorcycle crashed on Beneva Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist was traveling south on Beneva Road at about 12:45 a.m., north of Hacienda Street when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a raised concrete curb, throwing the rider from the bike.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died later that morning, investigators said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong push for the no sit and lie ordinance for downtown Sarasota.
Ordinance to keep people from sitting and lying down on sidewalks in downtown Sarasota
Scrapyard fire burns in Palmetto
Michael Marolla
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man with ‘drugs, guns and a gator’
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
Price of stamps to increase starting in July
Organizations from all over the county united to give residents an up-close look at their work...
Organizations from all over the county united to give residents an up-close look at their work and show them where they can fit in.

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Renaissance Charter School in...
Florida has third highest number of school book ban incidents
Pickpockets steal dozens of phones at Florida music festival
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
Warm up starts today
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - April 9, 2022