Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mattel releases first-ever carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla

Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.
Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mattel is taking its first step towards its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

In a release, the company says it has released its first set of carbon neutral toys.

These toys include the MEGA BLOKS Green Town, which the company says is the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Four new MEGA BLOKS Green Town building sets are being released this month.

Mattel said it’s releasing some carbon neutral toys as part of its Matchbox line as well as part of its Driving Toward a Better Future product roadmap. The first in this line of toys is the Tesla Roadster, the company’s first carbon neutral die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials.

To help make this move, the brand bought carbon offsets from Canada’s Darkwood Forests Conservation Project.

Carbon offsets allow companies to take steps, like protecting a forest, so that carbon emissions are offset.

Some climate experts are criticizing this action saying fossil fuels are still being used in the creation of toys.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Beneva Road
Motorcyclist dies in south Sarasota crash
Strong push for the no sit and lie ordinance for downtown Sarasota.
Ordinance to keep people from sitting and lying down on sidewalks in downtown Sarasota
Scrapyard fire burns in Palmetto
Michael Marolla
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man with ‘drugs, guns and a gator’

Latest News

The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
Biden aims at ‘ghost gun’ violence with new federal rule
Video shows a male wearing a dress and wig robbing a Fort Myers bank.
Bank robber in drag nabbed in Fort Myers
Tampa Fire Rescue and others saved a kitten from a storm drain.
Cat-astrophe averted: Tampa Fire Rescue, others save kitten from drain
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires