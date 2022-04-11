FWC releases update on Avian Flu deaths among state’s bird population

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is continuing its investigation into the deaths of various bird populations in the state.

The deaths are believed to be linked to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) or bird flu.

To prevent the spread of HPAI, the public should avoid handling sick or dead wildlife, prohibit the contact of domestic birds with wild birds, and report wild bird mortalities so die-offs can be investigated. There is a low risk of HPAI transmission to humans and, to date, there have been no known human infections in North America.

The H5 2.3.4.4 strain has been documented in the US since 2021 and has caused large die-offs of waterfowl, black vultures, and other species in Florida since February 2022. Please be advised that because HPAI is very contagious and not treatable in wild birds, some wildlife rehabbers may not be accepting these animals at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.