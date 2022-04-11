Florida Missing Child Alert activated for 16-year-old, 11-month-old from Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl and 11-month-old baby out of Marion County.

The two were last seen on Friday along Robinson Road in Belleview. Investigators are searching for Secora Lee, 16 and Kehlani Hernandez, 11 months.

Lee is 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes.

She is believed to be with 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information, contact law enforcement.

