Circus on the Ranch wow audiences at Spring Showcase

(WWSB)
By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Small performers are making a big splash in Myakka City.

The Circus on the Ranch hosted its Spring Showcase over the weekend to impress audiences with their young students spinning and swinging during dazzling acts above the ground.

The money raised at the weekend shows are all going right back into the program.

Managers are trying to expand the facility with new bathrooms, a bigger barnasium and more equipment. All of those are tools that’ll make the ranch a better place for students to learn.

So far, the ranch has become a unique spot for students to try out an art form you may not find at your local gym.

“A lot of the kids that we have are just local kids that were in gymnastics or volleyball, and they decided to give this a try and they fell in love with the ranch,” William Pages, the Circus on the Ranch found and president, said. “We just keep getting bigger and bigger and bigger and growing.”

The Circus on the Ranch has only been around for about three years, but it’s already grown quite a bit. The showcase makes it clear there’s a dedicated team of young performers who are eager to wow the audiences, as well as themselves.

If you want to catch a performance at the Circus on the Ranch or want your child to learn here, you can find more information by clicking here.

