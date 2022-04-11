Advertise With Us
Charlotte County Sheriff seeking identity of burglar

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who broke into a local business.

Officials say the man forced entry into Charlotte Harbor Exhaust on April 5 and helped himself to items located inside two vehicles.

Though the photos aren’t high quality, CCSO hopes someone will recognize the individual.

Please contact CCSO at 941-639-0013 with information or anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)

