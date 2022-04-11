Charlotte County Sheriff seeking identity of burglar
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who broke into a local business.
Officials say the man forced entry into Charlotte Harbor Exhaust on April 5 and helped himself to items located inside two vehicles.
Though the photos aren’t high quality, CCSO hopes someone will recognize the individual.
Please contact CCSO at 941-639-0013 with information or anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477)
