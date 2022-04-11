Cat-astrophe averted: Tampa Fire Rescue, others save kitten from drain

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Fire Rescue saved a stranded kitten from a drain Monday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. , Tampa Fire Rescue received a call of some strange noises in a drain opening. Engine 3-C arrived in the 1000-block of W. Cass Street where they could hear the cries of a kitten in distress. The kitten had somehow fallen into the drain.

The city dispatched an engineering technician and other employees to save the animal.

Firefighters toweled off the kitten who was taken to an animal shelter by two University of Tampa students.

