Bradenton man gets 18 months for counterfeiting

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for counterfeiting, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Anthony Wayne Smith, 58, pleaded guilty in January to manufacturing counterfeit currency.

Smith printed the bogus bills at his home in Bradenton. While executing a search warrant at his home, law enforcement officers recovered a large quantity of counterfeit notes hidden throughout the residence, texturized printing paper and printers.

The court also ordered Smith to forfeit a firearm and ammunition found during a search of his house.

Smith’s laptop computer contained digital images of U.S. Federal Reserve notes that had been used in the production and manufacture of counterfeit currency, prosecutors said.

