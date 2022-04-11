Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bank robber in drag nabbed in Fort Myers

Video shows a male wearing a dress and wig robbing a Fort Myers bank.
Video shows a male wearing a dress and wig robbing a Fort Myers bank.(Fort Myers Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Fort Myers police have arrested a man who they say robbed a bank April 4 wearing a dress and wig, authorities said.

Police say Leroy Johnson, 62, entered the Bank of America on Matthew Drive an handed a written note to the teller and then fled with an unknown amount of currency.

No employees were injured. There were no weapons mentioned or seen.

The following day, Johnson was stopped in the vehicle police say was used during the robbery and was arrested.

A second suspect, Alfreda Dean, was also arrested and charged with robbery in the same incident and is currently being housed at the Lee County Jail.

Leroy Johnson
Leroy Johnson(Fort Myers Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Beneva Road
Motorcyclist dies in south Sarasota crash
Strong push for the no sit and lie ordinance for downtown Sarasota.
Ordinance to keep people from sitting and lying down on sidewalks in downtown Sarasota
Scrapyard fire burns in Palmetto
Michael Marolla
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man with ‘drugs, guns and a gator’

Latest News

Tampa Fire Rescue and others saved a kitten from a storm drain.
Cat-astrophe averted: Tampa Fire Rescue, others save kitten from drain
Victor Manuel Hernandez
Wimauma man sentenced to 27 years in federal drug cases
Governor Ron DeSantis
DeSantis signs bill addressing ‘fatherhood crisis’
Do you know this man?
Charlotte County Sheriff seeking identity of burglar