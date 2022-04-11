Bank robber in drag nabbed in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Fort Myers police have arrested a man who they say robbed a bank April 4 wearing a dress and wig, authorities said.

Police say Leroy Johnson, 62, entered the Bank of America on Matthew Drive an handed a written note to the teller and then fled with an unknown amount of currency.

No employees were injured. There were no weapons mentioned or seen.

The following day, Johnson was stopped in the vehicle police say was used during the robbery and was arrested.

A second suspect, Alfreda Dean, was also arrested and charged with robbery in the same incident and is currently being housed at the Lee County Jail.

Leroy Johnson (Fort Myers Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.